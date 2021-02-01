Advertisement

Two men arrested in Lexington in connection with Capitol riot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI has arrested two men in Lexington in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a tweet from FBI Louisville, Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were arrested Monday on charges of aiding and abetting and violent or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to an affidavit, this photo is from Williams’ camera and shows Crase inside the Capitol:

According to an affidavit, this photo is from Williams' camera and shows Crase inside the Capitol.(Dept. of Justice)

Both are in federal custody.

The FBI says Crase and Williams are also set to appear in court Monday.

So far, seven people from Kentucky have been arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

This is a developing story.

