VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on First Lady’s early vaccination, missing confirmation emails

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

My mother is 93. She hasn’t been able to get a vaccine. The governor’s wife got hers very early. Why?

In December, First Lady Britainy Beshear joined the governor and other Kentucky leaders in receiving the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. I urge you to get this #shotofhope when you have the opportunity. Together we can save lives, and get back to the days we all miss. pic.twitter.com/areRwXuUnC — First Lady Britainy Beshear (@BritainyBeshear) January 30, 2021

While the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all governors be vaccinated early, Gov. Beshear invited his wife and the heads of Kentucky’s three branches of government to join him.

The governor’s office said the group vaccinated was a way to ensure “the continuity of state government during this pandemic and demonstrating broad, bipartisan support for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccination.”

Are these centers giving priority to people who live in the county that they are located?

All vaccine sites are supposed to open to anyone within the priority groups regardless of country, state, or county of residence, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. However, we have learned some local health departments are only booking appointments for people who either work or live in their counties or jurisdiction.

However, people receiving the vaccine will need to return to the same place to receive their second shot 21 or 28 days after their first dose, depending on which vaccine they receive.

How do I find out when Anderson County will start giving out the vaccines? I am 72 and have underlying health conditions. Every time I call the health department, they say they’re still waiting to get the shots.

We talked with Anderson County Health Director Tim Wright who says so far the county has received just 400 doses of the vaccine. Nearly all of that vaccine has been given to first responders and K-12 personnel. The county stopped adding names to its waitlist of those 70 and over when the list topped 1,500 people.

Anyone can request appointments, if they are available, at other locations. Try the state’s regional sites at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington and Ephraim McDowell Health in Danville; the UK Healthcare site at Kroger Field; and Baptist Health Lexington.

I heard that Kroger will send an email 24-hours before a vaccination appointment. If we don’t get an email, can we still get the vaccination?

We’ve received the same questions from several other people, so we checked with the team at Kroger.

They asked us to pass along these tips:

Check your junk email to make sure your email filters didn’t block it from your inbox.

You should receive a follow-up confirmation email 24-hours prior to your scheduled appointment, so keep an eye out for it.

As an extra safeguard when scheduling a new appointment, take a screenshot or picture of the confirmation that pops up when complete the registration process.

If you saw the confirmation and arrive at your scheduled appointment time, you should be able to be vaccinated even if you don’t have it printed.

