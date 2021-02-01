Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports third straight week cases have declined

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear announced he has extended a couple of orders, one to continue allowing the renewal of driver’s licenses by mail and another being the mask mandate.

Getting into COVID numbers, Beshear reports three straight declining weeks for the total number of cases per week.

Governor Beshear reported 1,623 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 364,507 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.85 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 220 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state total to 3,780.

As of Monday, 1,314 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 337 are in the ICU, and 178 are on ventilators. At least 43,492 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

