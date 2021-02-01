Advertisement

Winter weather causes issues for drivers during Monday morning commute

Winter weather is still blowing across central Kentucky and the snow is impacting roadways...
Winter weather is still blowing across central Kentucky and the snow is impacting roadways Monday.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter weather is still blowing across central Kentucky and the snow is impacting roadways Monday.

The water on the roadways is causing issues along with any roads that might have snow still on them. The snow blowing around is very light and it’s not piling up on the roads, so it can get compacted down and create those hard slick spots.

We’ve gotten reports from Lexington Police of a number of non-injury crashes.

We also had a major crash up on I-75 in Scott County Monday morning where a semi-truck jackknife and blocked two lanes. Nobody was hurt in that accident either.

The moral of the story is those accidents are being caused by slick conditions.

Even though the roads may not look like an icy mess, the winter weather is having enough of an impact to where, if you’re not careful, you could find yourself in a messy situation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Lexington shooting identified
As snow showers increase overnight and last through Monday and into early Tuesday morning...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Snow showers ramp up tonight
A man was found shot outside the Marriott at City Center on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Man dies following shooting near City Center in Lexington
A Lincoln Co. woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found following a fire.
Lincoln Co. woman charged with murder
Police say they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.
Shooting investigation underway in Lexington

Latest News

260 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington over the weekend
We are tracking another round of wintry weather
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another round of wintry weather
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow is back in the commonwealth
Crash leads to part of northbound I-75 in Scott County blocked
Northbound I-75 in Scott County back open after jackknifed semi blocks road