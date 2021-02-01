Winter weather causes issues for drivers during Monday morning commute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter weather is still blowing across central Kentucky and the snow is impacting roadways Monday.

The water on the roadways is causing issues along with any roads that might have snow still on them. The snow blowing around is very light and it’s not piling up on the roads, so it can get compacted down and create those hard slick spots.

Roads here in Lexington may just look wet, but Lexington police have responded to a number of non injury crashes this morning. These wet roads are slippery and they can cause trouble. Make sure you take every precaution if you’re out and about today. pic.twitter.com/Z82PFbCQzL — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) February 1, 2021

We’ve gotten reports from Lexington Police of a number of non-injury crashes.

We also had a major crash up on I-75 in Scott County Monday morning where a semi-truck jackknife and blocked two lanes. Nobody was hurt in that accident either.

The moral of the story is those accidents are being caused by slick conditions.

Even though the roads may not look like an icy mess, the winter weather is having enough of an impact to where, if you’re not careful, you could find yourself in a messy situation.

