Businesses prepare for impact if Keeneland doesn’t allow fans for Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is preparing for its first Spring Meet in a year.

Last spring, the races were canceled because of the pandemic, and no fans were allowed during the impromptu Summer Meet, or in the fall. A lot of businesses who depend on Keeneland’s traffic took a major loss.

Keeneland’s Spring Meet will start April 2 and run through the 23rd. Post time for the first race is set for 1:05 p.m. But as of right now, it’s unclear if spectators should carve out time in their schedules to go.

According to a press release, ticketing options meeting COVID-19 regulation will be announced in the next few weeks. Also on Monday, the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event was canceled. It was scheduled for the end of April.

But it’s not just the thoroughbred industry that’s affected by the cancellations. Nearby business that host fans after the races are impacted too.

“The patio is hopping, we have such support from our neighbors, and it’s almost like going into cheers where everyone knows your name. It’s very much a family atmosphere and we just enjoy each other. It’s been so sad this year because we haven’t been able to do that as much,” said Gwyn Everly, the co-owner of J. Render’s.

Last year’s Fall Meet was closed to the public. Only some participants were allowed inside the gates and seats were assigned.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.