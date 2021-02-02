Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Winter Action Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The steady snows that have blanketed much of the state for the past few days are winding down as a few snow showers and flurries hang around. The pattern that follows all this features arctic air and the potential for additional snow systems. The extreme winter option is also on the table later this weekend and early next week.

A few flurries may even stick around into Wednesday as the flow is off Lake Michigan.

A strong cold front will then target the region Thursday night and early Friday. Rain will be alone and ahead of the front with a quick shot of some light snow behind it.

The setup after this will feature a mega arctic front dropping in here later Saturday into early Sunday. This is likely to have a wave of low pressure along it as another low pops near the east coast. If you want the ultimate storm, you would want those two to fully hookup. That would make for the extreme solution, but isn’t the most likely scenario at the moment.

This arctic front will likely produce a decent snowfall across our region as it moves through. This is snow in arctic air, so you get insane ratios and also some big time winds.

Arctic cold temps move in behind this with another snow threat by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.