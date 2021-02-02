Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at City Center
According to a tweet from FBI Louisville, Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were...
Two men arrested in Lexington in connection with Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports third straight week cases have declined
A Lincoln Co. woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found following a fire.
Lincoln Co. woman accused of murdering man, setting fire to cover it up

Latest News

McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls military acts in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Senate Commerce Committee advances nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, no...
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary