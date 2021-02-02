Fayette Co. Public School students grades K-2 return to classroom Feb. 16
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Fayette County students may return to in-person learning this month-- for the first time since March.
The district plans to have students grades kindergarten through second grade whose families have chosen in-person learning back in the classroom Feb. 16.
All other grade levels will continue virtual learning for now.
School leaders say the city’s seven-day average is trending down, allowing for a return.
They will check the numbers again next week to see if the decision will stand.
