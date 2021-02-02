Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,443 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate below 9% for fifth straight day

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,443 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 366,938 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.83 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 398 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 32 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 3,812.

As of Tuesday, 1,335 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 373 are in the ICU, and 172 are on ventilators. At least 43,714 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Here in Kentucky and across the county we are seeing case numbers declining and we want to continue to see that trend,” said Gov. Beshear. “Unfortunately, we also continue to see far more deaths than we’d like to. There are 13 individuals in this report who were only in their 50s and 60s when they passed away from this virus.

“But there is really good news today, too,” said Gov. Beshear. “The president announced that his administration is increasing our supply another 5%. Again, our challenge is supply, supply, supply. Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it’s just going to take some time.”

