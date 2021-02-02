Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry pattern is locked in on Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This pattern is one of the most active setups that I have seen in a while.

This latest round of snow still has a little more time to hold on for us. I don’t think that any of it will be as heavy as it was yesterday, but it will be just enough to keep it wintry out there. These flakes will be falling through early tomorrow.

We’ll enter a bit of a lull before the action picks up again. I am thinking that Wednesday looks pretty quiet across Kentucky. We are in the getting ready for the next round mode by that point. That next round will pull in on Thursday night in the form of rain. It is associated with a cold front and the temperatures behind that font will quickly drop. During that time, we will see a switch to snow on the backside of the system. While this round isn’t a big snow producer, I do think it has all the ingredients for another quick half inch to maybe an inch.

What the Thursday/Friday front does for us is it brings the first push of colder air into Kentucky. This round is pretty cold when compared to normal. So when the next blast gets loose, it will be even worse. You heard us talk about the Polar Vortex in the past and the national media picked up on it a few years ago and made it seem new. It isn’t new and it wasn’t when the term was picked up by them. That extremely cold air associated with it will make a really good run at Kentucky. I honestly think we could have afternoon temperatures on the single-digits by Sunday and maybe even Monday. There is also a strong indication of subzero overnight lows.

If we only reach the single digits for highs on Sunday or Monday, it will be the first time since back in 2015. Cold like this packs all kinds of problems. Water mains tend to fail, home water issues, limited exposure could still lead to frostbite and that is just naming a few.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

