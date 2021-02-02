Man in police custody in connection with carjacking, robbery in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After running from officers for hours, a man is in police custody in Madison County.

Kentucky State Police were called to a BP at exit 97 just after 3 p.m. Monday. An employee said they were robbed.

Police then spotted a car they were looking for, but say the driver took off, later crashed, and ran off into the woods.

While searching, police learned some people were bound in a home on Lexington Road. They say a gun and a car were stolen from there.

Madison County deputies saw the stolen car and tried to stop it, but the driver took off again.

Troopers say the man got out and ran again. A police helicopter found him in a field off of I-75 north.

We don’t know the man’s name, but we know he was arrested.

