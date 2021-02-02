Advertisement

Ky. General Assembly returns Tuesday for second half of 2021 session

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers return to the Capitol Tuesday for the second half of the 2021 session of the General Assembly.

We expect to see them address a number of Governor Andy Beshear’s vetoes when the session begins.

Leaders in both the House and the Senate said they weren’t surprised when Gov. Beshear used his veto power on six of the seven bills the General Assembly sent to his desk. Now, they’ll try to overrule his veto’s and that process could begin Tuesday.

Some of the bills that we expect action on Tuesday have to do with limiting the governor’s power on executive action.

House Bill 1 provides guidelines for businesses and schools to stay open despite a state of emergency as long as certain guidelines are followed. Senate Bill 1 would limit the effective date of emergency orders to 30 days unless lawmakers approve.

Lawmakers say that the goal of the bills is to keep the governor’s power in check and return power to the general assembly’s elected officials.

Gov. Beshear says that these bills would undo most of the actions he took to save lives.

“This would mean that Kentucky would have the least ability of any state in the United States to respond to this crisis and protect lives,” Gov. Beshear said. “The virus is what opens and shuts things and if the virus is not managed we will not have the economic recovery that we want, but there will be a lot more pain and suffering out there.”

The governor said he expressed a willingness to work with lawmakers, but officials from the House and Senate said there wasn’t enough time to discuss the vetoes before the assembly reconvened.

The House is scheduled to convene at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and the Senate will convene at 4 p.m.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video
According to a tweet from FBI Louisville, Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were...
Two men arrested in Lexington in connection with Capitol riot
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at City Center
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports third straight week cases have declined
A Lincoln Co. woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found following a fire.
Lincoln Co. woman accused of murdering man, setting fire to cover it up

Latest News

The vaccination event at Alltech Arena is in partnership with Kroger Health. It’s by...
Vaccinations begin at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington
Phone lines for the clinic opened at 9 a.m. Friday morning and, at the end of the day, more...
Only 300 of nearly 200K people who called Ephraim McDowell vaccine hotline getting shots
130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington on Monday
Wintry patter remains very active
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast