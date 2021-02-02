Local health departments ask for patience while waiting to receive vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Demand for the vaccine is far greater than the supply, and local health departments across the region say they are feeling overwhelmed.

They’re taking hundreds of thousands of calls a day, with only a certain number of doses in hand to give out.

“We know it’s frustrating. We are frustrated. Our phone systems are overburdened with calls. We are delivering the vaccines, we deplete our supply every week,” said Dr. Crystal Miller with WEDCO District Health Department.

This morning the Lake Cumberland District Health Dept set up 18 phone lines as they worked to distribute 700 doses. By the end of the day, they had received more that 110,000 attempts to dial in.

“The demand has by far exceeded the allotment. This week is the first allotment that we’ve gotten for initial dosing in the past few weeks,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

The federal government gives each state an allotment that they distribute to local agencies. With mass vaccination sites starting, that only leaves so much for local health departments.

“The reality of it is when you have a couple hundred vaccines and you’re trying to deliver those to multiple tens of thousands of people it’s gonna be a while before you get your vaccine,” Dr. Miller said.

Unlike some places that are doing online sign ups, Spillman said they are doing all of theirs by phone. They felt that would be easier for the older population.

“We know a lot of those people may not be comfortable with using technology. They’re more comfortable with being able to talk to a live person on the telephone,” Spillman said.

With 120 different counties, that’s a lot of different processes and different phases to work through.

“We want to assure our communities that we will stay in phase 1B as long as we need to, to ensure that that population receives a vaccine. Before we move into 1C.”

The public health director in Woodford County told us one issue for them is a lack of consistent allotment. They can’t begin to schedule people until just a few days before the vaccine arrives.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.