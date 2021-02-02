Only 300 of nearly 200K people who called Ephraim McDowell vaccine hotline getting shots

Advertisement

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are getting their vaccines Tuesday in Boyle County.

Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center is one of four regional sites for the COVID-19 vaccinations opening this week. We’re told 300 of the nearly 200,000 people who called a hotline in attempts to get an appointment were given the shots.

Phone lines for the clinic opened at 9 a.m. Friday morning and, at the end of the day, more than 180,000 people had called the hotline to get what many people are telling us are potentially life-saving, and even life-changing shots.

Ephraim McDowell will be vaccinating 300 people every Tuesday and, already, the first Tuesday and the next Tuesday are filled.

They are vaccinating a lot of people at once. They have at least six tables set up and they started at 8 a.m. and, by 10, they had already given out about 40 shots.

Many of the recipients are those 70 and over and in that critical age group. Some people told us they have stayed at home and rarely gone out into the public because of the pandemic.

Tuesday morning Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a visit while people were getting their vaccines.

Some people told us they started calling Friday morning to get their appointment and had to call hundreds of times before someone finally answered the phone.

“I kept getting re-order signals and busy signals. I just kept calling and finally, after 255 calls I did get an answer,” said Linda Goens, who received the vaccine Tuesday. “The lady was very nice, very professional.”

Lt. Gov. Coleman said, for those who tried to get an appointment and couldn’t, to keep trying because they are dealing with a lot of issues beyond their control.

