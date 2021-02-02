Advertisement

Tips on how to avoid plumbing problems ahead of arctic blast of cold air

An arctic blast of cold air is coming our way with temperatures potentially getting into the...
An arctic blast of cold air is coming our way with temperatures potentially getting into the teens and single digits. During this time, it will become easier for any pipes to freeze. There are some things you can do to help.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arctic blast of cold air is coming our way with temperatures potentially getting into the teens and single digits.

During this time, it will become easier for any pipes to freeze.

“If it gets below 20 and stays there for an extended period of time, that definitely increases the chances of those pipes to freeze,” Kevin Pearl, General Manager at H2O Maestro Plumbing.

There are some things you can do to help.

Pearl says it’s important to insulate pipes well and to close any vents to crawl spaces to further prevent cold air from getting in, but he also adds that the most prone areas are any pipes or sinks that are on an exterior wall.

“A lot of times, plumbing or sinks may sit on an outside wall so getting in that cabinet and making sure there is some insulation or protection between the water lines and the exterior wall is important,” Pearl said.

Now, along with knowing how to prevent your pipes from freezing, it’s also critical to know what you need to do if your pipes do end up freezing or even burst.

“If you’re going to leave your home, you definitely want to shut it off,” Pearl said. “So, knowing where the main shutoff valve is to your house is important.”

If your pipes have only frozen, and not burst, there are some ways to thaw them out.

Pearl says it’s best to use electric space heaters to warm up a pipe and, more importantly, he adds there are a few heating decides to avoid using to prevent damage or harm to yourself.

“Open flame heaters, any type of gas heater that puts off carbon monoxide definitely a no-no,” Pearl said.

Pearl also tells us you also have to be careful about dripping a faucet that’s located on any exterior walls because, while water may be running in that pipe, it could easily freeze down in the drain of those sinks.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at City Center
According to a tweet from FBI Louisville, Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were...
Two men arrested in Lexington in connection with Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports third straight week cases have declined
A Lincoln Co. woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found following a fire.
Lincoln Co. woman accused of murdering man, setting fire to cover it up

Latest News

Last spring, the races were canceled because of the pandemic, and no fans were allowed during...
Businesses prepare for impact if Keeneland doesn’t allow fans for Spring Meet
(WKYT)
Two Lexington COVID-19 testing sites shut down after people get billed for tests
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Winter Action Ahead