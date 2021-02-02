‘We’re just very grateful this chapter is over’: Father of Michael Turpin reacts to parole decision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday is the 35th anniversary of Michael Turpin’s violent death, in an infamous Lexington murder case.

But Monday night, Michael’s father says the family has some peace, knowing the people responsible for his son’s death will stay in prison.

Karen Brown was denied parole Monday morning.

“We hear this blood curdling scream. The news had broken in, saying they found a body,” Don Turpin, Michael Turpin’s father said.

That was in 1986. Just 36 hours earlier, Michael Turpin took his brother out for a ride in his new convertible. Shortly after a normal and fun day, Michael’s family would report him missing. Then the unthinkable happened.

“I go over to the apartment and follow a stream of blood up the stairs,” Don said.

On February 2, Michael was murdered in a plot carried out by his wife of five months, Elizabeth Turpin, her girlfriend Karen Brown and a man they hired, Keith Bouchard. Police say Bouchard stabbed Michael more than two dozen times.

The three were convicted of Turpin’s murder. All received life sentences.

“Then in 2015, Bouchard is up again. This is his third time and our third trip,” Don said.

Not only did Don lose his son, he’s spent three decades reliving details of Michael’s death to a parole board. Bouchard, Elizabeth Turpin, and as of Monday Brown, have all been denied the possibility of parole for the final time.

“Today we got the good news. She’ll be there for the rest of her life,” Don said.

“We’re just very grateful this chapter is over.”

The Turpins are turning the page on their 35-year battle to keep their son’s convicted murderers behind bars.

The Kentucky Parole Board voted this morning for Karen Brown to serve out her life sentence.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.