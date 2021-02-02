What to know before your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For four straight weeks, Kentucky has vaccinated more people than the number of doses it has received.

And, it’s distribution capacity is only expected to grow as the first Kroger regional vaccine site will open up Tuesday at the Kentucky Horse Park.

“In our regional centers, which we are building out, the goal is to have the capacity to do even more than the 250,000 vaccinations we believe we can do right now,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “And, to have an efficient system where in any region you know where your provider is, you know how you sign up, but that’s not to say there’s an appointment available, because that depends on how many vaccines that we have.”

Appointments booked up fast for the first week’s 3,000 available slots inside Alltech Arena.

At 10 a.m., people who scored those limited appointments will line up for the COVID-19 vaccine. But, there are a few things to remember before you make it to registration.

“First, you do have to have an appointment to get your vaccine, no drop-ins,” Secretary Jim Gray said. “Second, bring some identification so Kroger representatives know it’s you who has the appointment, and third, when you arrive at the horse park, please wait in your car until five minutes before your appointment is scheduled.”

There will be security and national guard members on site with golf carts for anyone who needs help getting into the arena.

Gray cautioned it could take up to half an hour to get your shot, so officials are asking for patience in this new process.

“We’re very optimistic about where things are, but that doesn’t mean everything will be perfect on the launch,” Gray said.

Additional regional sites are expected to be announced Thursday, but supply is still the main constraint in how many vaccine appointments will be available.

