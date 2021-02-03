Advertisement

120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington on Tuesday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, February 2.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 29,799. The city’s death toll is 196.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone with 49.9 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

MORE: VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccination priority, which illnesses are in Phase 1C

The health department said last week they are moving to a limited rollout of Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine plan. That means people age 70 and older, AND who also have issues with mobility/transportation/technology preventing them from getting vaccinated at other locations.

The new regional vaccination clinic at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington also opened Tuesday morning.

What to know before your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Kentucky Horse Park

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, there have been 366,938 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 3,812 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

