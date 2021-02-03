Advertisement

3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials say the blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

Sheriff’s officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

