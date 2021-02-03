Advertisement

Beshear asks for temporary injunction after General Assembly overrides vetoes on bills limiting his powers

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A circuit court judge is being asked to consider the legality of legislation to limit the governor’s powers.

This comes after the legislature voted to override Governor Beshear’s vetoes of several bills.

Just as the General Assembly voted to override all of the bills the governor vetoed, many of them dealing with his emergency powers and executive orders focused on businesses and schools, the governor filed a lawsuit.

Ky. General Assembly returns for second half of 2021 session; Gov. Beshear files lawsuit over bills limiting executive powers

Now, Judge Phillip Shephard is being asked to issue a temporary injunction or restraining order against House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1.

One of the bills deals with limiting the executive orders to 30 days, the other with giving schools and businesses the ability to remain open during an emergency or a pandemic as long as they follow CDC guidelines.

“Can be interpreted to completely undo the mask mandates and any capacity limits,” said Amy Cubbage, Beshear’s attorney.

“It surely has the power to modify its own delegation of that power,” said Victor Maddox, counsel for Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “To provide additional restraint or guidelines for the exercise of that authority. So I would anticipate that this office would defend the constitutionality.”

Judge Shephard said he would issue an order promptly given the public health situation.

The judge also asked the governor, and House and Senate leadership to work together given the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
(WKYT)
Two Lexington COVID-19 testing sites shut down after people get billed for tests
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at City Center
Another blast of cold air
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry pattern is locked in on Kentucky

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccine timeline, cost, residency requirement, registration
Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.
Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several Kentucky locations
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington on Tuesday
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodford County on Feb. 3.
Two killed in Woodford County crash