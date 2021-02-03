Beshear asks for temporary injunction after General Assembly overrides vetoes on bills limiting his powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A circuit court judge is being asked to consider the legality of legislation to limit the governor’s powers.

This comes after the legislature voted to override Governor Beshear’s vetoes of several bills.

Just as the General Assembly voted to override all of the bills the governor vetoed, many of them dealing with his emergency powers and executive orders focused on businesses and schools, the governor filed a lawsuit.

Now, Judge Phillip Shephard is being asked to issue a temporary injunction or restraining order against House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1.

Zoom court hearing underway after Gov. Beshear filed suit after House and Senate’s action to override gubernatorial vetoes of bills dealing with emergency powers/executive orders, etc. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/y7zvtyCh7A — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 3, 2021

One of the bills deals with limiting the executive orders to 30 days, the other with giving schools and businesses the ability to remain open during an emergency or a pandemic as long as they follow CDC guidelines.

“Can be interpreted to completely undo the mask mandates and any capacity limits,” said Amy Cubbage, Beshear’s attorney.

“It surely has the power to modify its own delegation of that power,” said Victor Maddox, counsel for Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “To provide additional restraint or guidelines for the exercise of that authority. So I would anticipate that this office would defend the constitutionality.”

Judge Shephard said he would issue an order promptly given the public health situation.

The judge also asked the governor, and House and Senate leadership to work together given the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

