Catholic Action Center plans to use motels to help the homeless during brutal winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures are expected to dive into the teens this weekend and into early next week, the Catholic Action Center has already begun their outreach program to help those that are homeless find a warm place to stay. But due to COVID-19, they are facing some new challenges this year and need your help.

Winter is typically the busiest time of year for the Catholic Action Center as they help those in need keep out of the cold, but this year they have faced new challenges due to the pandemic.

“We’re used to taking in 75 or 80 folks for the nights that they need to be in when it’s so treacherously cold, we can’t do that now,” said Ginny Ramsey, the director of the Catholic Action Center.

Instead of crowding people into their center and putting them at risk for contracting or even spreading COVID-19, Ramsey says they’ll be using motel rooms along with their center to help out those in need stay warm this winter.

“We don’t want anyone left out in that, so no matter what their barriers, no matter their past behavior, we’re going to get them in and keep them warm and get through this COVID winter,” Ramsey said.

But while they work to help bring more people into a safe and warm shelters, the Catholic Action Center needs the community’s help through donations.

“We’re not used to asking for money because what we really want are peoples’ hearts, we want their awareness, we want people to know that these brothers and sisters of ours in the street are facing very frigid weather,” Ramsey said.

The Catholic Action Center also has a team to test everyone being sheltered for COVID-19 to make sure they’re all safe. If you’d like to help out, you can make donations here at catholicactioncenter.net.

