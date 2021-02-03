Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Big Winds Blow In Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a pretty decent weather day taking shape for much of the region, but things get a little wild starting late Thursday. That’s when a big time wind maker blows into the region, kicking off a very active setup that will bring arctic cold and snow threats in here over the weekend through next week.

Everybody gets in on the 40s on Thursday as we get in on a strong southwesterly wind ahead of a potent cold front. Those winds are going to absolutely crank and may push 50mph at times.

Rain ahead of this system will switch over to a touch of snow from west to east Thursday evening into the wee hours of Friday morning. Some very minor accumulations will be possible, but I don’t see much from this. With temps quickly dropping into the 20s, a quick freeze up of all that moisture could cause some travel issues. Wind chills may drop into the high single digits and low teens by Friday morning.

The rest of Friday is chilly with some sun.

That brings us to the weekend and the beginning of a bitterly cold setup for much of the country. The evolution of this is still in doubt, but we are seeing better signs of how it will try to play out. In essence, the arrival of the bitter cold is slowed down a bit by several snow systems skirting on the southern edge of it and this may start as early as Friday night.

