EKU reaches into Georgia, Florida and Alabama for four more future Colonels

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky University football program made four additions to its signing class on Wednesday, head coach Walt Wells announced today.

Georgia natives Justin Jones and Jaden Smith, Alabama native Gregory Green Jr. and Florida native Jayden Higgins signed National Letters of Intent (NLI).

The group includes two wide receivers, one defensive lineman and one offensive lineman.

“We’re excited about all four of these young men,” Wells said. “There are two state championship winners and all four are players who have had to compete at a high level every day in practice. We’re looking forward to these four being Colonels.”

The following are individual profiles of the signees.

Gregory Green Jr. – DL, 6-5, 245, Fr., Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson HS)

Helped lead Thompson High School to a 14-0 record, a region championship and an Alabama 7A state title as a senior in 2020 … finished his senior season with 43 tackles, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection and four quarterback hurries … also helped the Warriors win a region and state championship as a junior … also had offers from South Alabama, North Texas, Austin Peay, North Alabama, Alabama A&M, Samford, Middle Tennessee, Jacksonville State and Murray State … chose EKU because “it felt like home from the beginning of the process. I feel like coach Hawkins and the rest of the coaching staff can take my game to the next level”.

“Greg is someone we identified early on in the process,” said Wells. “I’m very excited about his length, his size and his athletic abilities. He comes from a state championship program and knows how to win. Thompson High School has done a great job. We’re looking forward to adding Greg to our program.”

Jayden Higgins – WR, 6-4, 195, Fr., South Miami, Fla. (Westminster Christian School)

Had 23 receptions for 430 yards and five touchdowns in only five games as a senior in 2020 … chosen all-county as a junior in 2019 after finishing the season with 27 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns … averaged 15 points and six rebounds his junior season as a member of the Warriors basketball team … also had offers from Austin Peay, Houston Baptist, Stetson and VMI … chose EKU because “I like the location and the surrounding cities and I feel like I can thrive at EKU, not only athletically but also academically”.

“Jayden is a big, long wide receiver who has shown skills on the football field and the basketball court,” Wells said. “When we decided to add another receiver, coach Jake Johnson’s contacts in south Florida helped us connect with Jayden and we’re excited it worked out.”

Justin Jones – OL, 6-4, 275, Fr., Conyers, Ga. (Cedar Grove HS)

All-state selection as a senior at Cedar Grove High School … also chosen all-region in 2020 … helped the Saints to an 8-1 record … chosen all-state, all-region and all-county as a junior after starting all 10 games at left tackle … chosen second team all-region and earned all-county honors as a sophomore in 2018 … was a member of the CGHS track & field team … also had offers from Tennessee State, Tusculum, Catawba, Clark Atlanta and Morehouse … chose EKU because “I feel that graduating from EKU will set me up for future success in the field of veterinary medicine”.

“Justin is someone who wanted to be at EKU,” said Wells. “He’s a very long and talented player. Justin comes from a very good program at Cedar Grove High School. We’re looking forward to his development.” Jaden Smith – WR, 5-10, 180, Fr., Loganville, Ga. (Grayson HS)

Received honorable mention all-state recognition as a senior in 2020 after leading Grayson High School to a 14-0 record, a region championship and a state title … caught 42 passes for 903 yards and a school record 11 touchdowns as a senior … chosen first team all-county and first team all-region his senior season … also received honorable mention all-state recognition as a junior in 2019 after totaling 50 receptions for 723 yards and seven touchdowns … first team all-county and all-region for a team that went 11-2 and won a region championship … also had offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, Akron, Kentucky, Minnesota, East Carolina, Troy, Buffalo, Tennessee Tech, Florida Atlantic, Samford and Chattanooga … chose EKU because “the coaches always showed love ever since they offered me and I feel like it’s the best place for me to strive”.

“Jaden is another young man who committed to us early in the process,” Wells said. “He had a great season and won a state championship. He comes from a well-recognized program at Grayson. Every game he played against great competition. I feel like he can come in and play slot receiver for us.”