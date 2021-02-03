EKU tops Jacksonville St. 86-82 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points and Eastern Kentucky won its ninth consecutive game by beating Jacksonville State 86-82 in overtime. Cooper Robb added 20 points for the Colonels and Michael Moreno scored 15 with seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Kayne Henry scored a season-high 22 points for the Gamecocks.

