EKU tops Jacksonville St. 86-82 in OT

Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points and Eastern Kentucky won its ninth consecutive game
Green Jr. helped lead EKU (11-2, 5-1 OVC) to a pair of conference wins last week, averaging...
Green Jr. helped lead EKU (11-2, 5-1 OVC) to a pair of conference wins last week, averaging 12.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds-per-game(EKU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points and Eastern Kentucky won its ninth consecutive game by beating Jacksonville State 86-82 in overtime. Cooper Robb added 20 points for the Colonels and Michael Moreno scored 15 with seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Kayne Henry scored a season-high 22 points for the Gamecocks.

