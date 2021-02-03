Franklin Co. Schools to return to in-person, hybrid schedule next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County Schools have announced they’ll go back to an in-person hybrid model starting next week, Monday Feb. 8.

They say the hybrid model will be used in grades K-12, two days of in-person instruction and three days of virtual for all students.

Parents and students will still have the option to stay with virtual instruction if they choose.

