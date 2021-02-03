Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at City Center
According to a tweet from FBI Louisville, Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were...
Two men arrested in Lexington in connection with Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports third straight week cases have declined
A Lincoln Co. woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found following a fire.
Lincoln Co. woman accused of murdering man, setting fire to cover it up

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been hard to come by, and now some of those lucky people who...
WATCH | Kentucky’s limited supply is impacting vaccine appointments that were already scheduled
Fayette County students have not been inside a classroom in nearly a year, and this month, that...
WATCH | Fayette Co. Public School students grades K-2 return to classroom Feb. 16
“We are embarking on a very very dangerous precedent here,” Rep. Joni Jenkins (D) said.
WATCH | Ky. General Assembly returns for second half of 2021 session; Gov. Beshear files lawsuit over bills limiting executive powers
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor