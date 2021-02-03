How taking a survey can help others in the Commonwealth when a natural disaster strikes

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When a natural disaster strikes, the damage that results is heartbreaking and often irreversible.

“Displacement of home, destruction of property are the immediate effects of a natural disaster but of course along with that are the mental health, the anxiety, the long term depression that may come along from losing some of those values/possessions,” said CEO of Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC) Mary Meade-McKenzie.

That is why through a grant, KRCC teamed up with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities to not only provide relief through services for people, but to encourage people to take a survey.

“It’s a grant based on the natural disasters that occurred in calendar figure 2019, largely in Appalachian counties in Kentucky and other places,” she said.

The survey looks to help identify families and individuals affected by natural disasters and connect them with resources to assist during these difficult times.

“Once we identify those persons and receive hopefully a referral that they are aware of the services and want to partake of those, what will be available to them will be the traditional services…group therapy, individual therapy. We have extensive housing services available if a person’s are still displaced,” she said.

To take the survey, click here.

