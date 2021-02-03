Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another system is on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here we are again, right in between a couple of systems. It isn’t a bad place to find yourself.

Most of you will see temperatures reach freezing and well above it. Our general range will run 35-40 degrees. This will come with plenty of sunshine which means more high reflectivity from the snow base. Keep those shades handy!

Our next front will roll in on Thursday. This one has rain with it and some milder temperatures. I don’t believe it arrives until later that evening or possibly at night. Immediately in front of our cold front, you will feel temperatures reach the mid to upper 40s.

Cold air will funnel in right behind this front. It will lead us to a quick round of snow for Friday morning. It should be much more than a quick chance of a light coating. That really is about it.

Another snowy system will plow forward with the power of the Polar Vortex right behind it. This thing has the potential to bring our temperatures down to some of the coldest levels since this past decade.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

