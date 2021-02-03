Advertisement

Kentucky pharmacies will soon receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccines

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) - The Biden administration will soon start shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies across the country.

MORE: Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

On the list are big retailers like Walgreens, CVS, and Kroger.

Independent pharmacies are included too, but, due to limited supply, only a few thousand sites will get shipments.

Sherie Helm, who is a pharmacist and owner of Russell Springs Pharmacy in Russell Springs, Ky., hopes her business will make the cut. She says independent pharmacies play a big in rural health care.

“A lot of my customers, they really trust me to do one thing,” Helm said. “So, I think we’ll be able to vaccinate more people. They don’t have a lot of access to computers to schedule their appointments.”

Russell Springs Pharmacy buys wholesale vaccines from AmerisourceBergen. The wholesaler is on the list to receive federal vaccine shipments.

Although Helm is not sure if her pharmacy will get some of the supply, she has started preparing just in case. She says her staff is being trained and they’ve purchased the necessary equipment. All they’re waiting on is vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
(WKYT)
Two Lexington COVID-19 testing sites shut down after people get billed for tests
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at City Center
Another blast of cold air
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry pattern is locked in on Kentucky

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department finished its first mass vaccination clinic...
LFCHD holds first mass vaccination clinic for people 70 and up
Frankfort State Capitol
Beshear asks for temporary injunction after General Assembly overrides vetoes on bills limiting his powers
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccine timeline, cost, residency requirement, registration