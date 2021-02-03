Kentucky pharmacies will soon receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccines

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) - The Biden administration will soon start shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies across the country.

On the list are big retailers like Walgreens, CVS, and Kroger.

Independent pharmacies are included too, but, due to limited supply, only a few thousand sites will get shipments.

Sherie Helm, who is a pharmacist and owner of Russell Springs Pharmacy in Russell Springs, Ky., hopes her business will make the cut. She says independent pharmacies play a big in rural health care.

“A lot of my customers, they really trust me to do one thing,” Helm said. “So, I think we’ll be able to vaccinate more people. They don’t have a lot of access to computers to schedule their appointments.”

Russell Springs Pharmacy buys wholesale vaccines from AmerisourceBergen. The wholesaler is on the list to receive federal vaccine shipments.

Although Helm is not sure if her pharmacy will get some of the supply, she has started preparing just in case. She says her staff is being trained and they’ve purchased the necessary equipment. All they’re waiting on is vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.