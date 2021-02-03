Lexington doctor discusses pregnant women receiving COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While pregnant women weren’t intentionally included in the vaccine trials, a Lexington doctor says there were promising observations made in how many women have responded to their doses.

In the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials, some of the participants did end up being pregnant. Dr. Agatha Critchfield, a high risk OBGYN at Baptist Health, says there were no recorded complications in their pregnancies when the data was presented to the FDA.

She says the COVID-19 risks may outweigh any risks associated with the vaccine.

The doctor explained pregnant women with COVID are more likely to end up in the ICU, be intubated or deliver early. She recommends women who could become pregnant, are expecting or are nursing talk to their doctor about their own risks to decide if getting the vaccine is right for them.

“I’ve seen a lot of pregnant women get the vaccine and if I was a pregnant woman, I’m not but if I was, I would get the vaccine. We have just not seen a sort of rash of complications for pregnant women who have received the vaccine and I would say that at least most healthcare workers that I know personally have received the vaccine and have done very well,” Dr. Critchfield said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.