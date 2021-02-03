LFCHD holds first mass vaccination clinic for people 70 and up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department finished its first mass vaccination clinic Wednesday for ages 70 and up with a focus on people with transportation and mobility issues.

The event was held at Consolidated Baptist Church on Russell Cave Road.

More than 500 doses were given out.

People who don’t have internet access to fill out the necessary forms were in this group as well.

We spoke to one man who had some transportation issues getting to the site, says he’s thankful he’s vaccinated.

“I’m very glad,” Ronald Winkler said. “I had somewhat of a challenge trying to get here, so I’m glad I got this first part.”

Click here if you or a loved one needs help signing up for the shot.

