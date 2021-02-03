‘Local Honey’ in London opens its doors to community

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After nearly a year of work, Local Honey in London held an invite-only soft opening over the weekend ahead of its grand opening.

“We had more people turn out than we had originally kind of anticipated, which worked out well for us to kind of put us to the test,” Fronthouse Manager Jason Cole said.

Staff said that excitement was not the only emotion that they were feeling.

“It’s also a little nerve-wracking, you know the first time you’re going to do it,” Executive Chef James Shields. “But it was extremely exciting and gratifying to finally be able to cook for people.”

Having gone through countless delays because of COVID-19, Shields said that he is ecstatic to get back to what he loves doing.

“Hopefully we’re turning the corner with the pandemic,” Shields said. “But it, it really just gives me a thrill to get out of my house and cook food for people.”

With space limited for the time being, Shields advised anyone looking to give Local Honey a try to make a reservation online.

“We don’t want to have to turn anybody away, but we can only take so many people at a time,” Shields said.

Cole said that while they crossed this milestone, they want to make Local Honey the next big thing.

“Things like that do take time and like I said, there’s still some little touch-up things we’ll be doing and so forth and wonderful things in the future,” Cole said.

