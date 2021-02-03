Advertisement

Morehead State adds a pair of transfers to 2021 spring roster

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- With the start of the 2021 spring season just weeks away, Morehead State has added a pair of additional student-athletes to the roster. Both are transfer students. The newest Eagles are Devon Connors, a defensive lineman and transfer from Purdue, and Jahleel Holmes, a linebacker who transferred from Asuza Pacific. Connors, a native of Tampa, Fla., began his collegiate career at the Air Force Academy before transferring to Purdue. He did not see game action at either school. Connors had a standout career at Steinbrenner High School in Tampa. He had more than 50 tackles and 10 tackles for loss as a senior. Holmes comes to MSU after APU dropped its football program. In 2019, as a freshman, he had 26 tackles, including his top game with 13 stops against Black Hills State. Holmes played three seasons for head coach Ted Wadkins at Moreno Valley (Calif.) High School. He was a team captain all three seasons while playing linebacker, receiver, and tight end. Holmes was a two-time CIF-Southern Section First Team selection. He was also named Mountain Valley League Defensive MVP in his senior season. He was a three-time All-Mountain Valley League First-Team selection, including both offensive and defensive teams as a junior in 2017. He was named a 2019 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete. Morehead State opens its season on Feb. 20 at James Madison, with the first home game being March 20 versus Stetson.

