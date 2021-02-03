Advertisement

Richmond pizzeria going big for the big game

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Super Bowl Sunday is only days away and one of the most popular foods on Super Sunday is Pizza.

The American Pizza Community estimates 12 million pizzas will be sold on that day alone.

It’s a big deal.

Big City Pizza in Richmond has its own big deal, they serve a 28-inch humongous pizza pie! The pizza is so big it’s tough to fit it in many people’s cars.

They call it the Big Bambino.

“It’s a 28-inch pizza it feeds about 10 people pretty cheap for how much it feeds,” said Preston Grayson, manager.

For about 60 bucks this could be all the food you need for a Super Bowl Party:

Grayson says he’s ready for a huge day in the pizza industry.

“Yeah, it’s a huge deal. All those parties, for the watching parties, it gets super busy with all the big orders,” Grayson said.

Grayson says it doesn’t take extra time to cook this monstrosity. Just a lot more dough, and lots of extra toppings.

So how big is the Big Bambino? Well, Big City’s extra-large is two pounds. The Bambino? Six pounds!

After it’s cooked and sliced and placed in this specially ordered box it can be a little tight getting it out the door.

“We will bring it out to the car and they gotta start taking stuff out their trunk just to fit inside the car,” Grayson said.

Going big during the big game may be the way to go.

You can catch Super Bowl 55 Sunday night at 6:30 on WKYT.

