Two Louisville basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference says Louisville’s men’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday, and Saturday’s game at Virginia has been postponed.

The league said the postponement was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ program.

It’s the second postponement in three games for Louisville.

