VACCINE TEAM | Kentucky tightens residency requirement to get vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

Do you have to be a Kentucky resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

On February 2, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services tighten the residency requirement to receive a vaccination in Kentucky.

Because each state receives its vaccine allocation from the federal government based on its population, Kentucky now requires each person receiving the vaccine demonstrate they are resident of Kentucky or they are an “individual providing health care services involving direct care to patients in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

While teachers from neighboring Indiana reportedly traveled to Louisville to receive vaccinations because their state didn’t prioritize educators for the initial phases as Kentucky did, some northern Kentucky residents received their vaccinations in Ohio.

According to the latest Ohio figures, 21,199 of the more than 900,000 vaccinations given there have been given to out-of-state residents. The state of Kentucky doesn’t make similar information publicly available.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.