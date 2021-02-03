VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on making vaccine appointments at the Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

While the state says the vaccine site at the Kentucky Horse Park is open to those 70 or over, will appointments be honored for those younger who were able to schedule one?

While the governor asked for vaccine sites to prioritize vaccine for those 70 and over, it doesn’t mean they will be the only ones getting vaccinated.

“Other Kentuckians from phases 1A and 1B remain eligible for vaccination and as vaccine quantities and available appointment times allow, persons in phase 1C may also be scheduled, to ensure each vaccination site administers 90 percent or more of all vaccine doses received within seven days of arrival.,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

This viewer said she was 64 years old. Her age puts her in phase 1C which includes anyone 60 or over. Based on the criteria set by the state and the governor’s statement, she would be eligible to receive the vaccine if she was able to secure an appointment.

Is there a way to register at the Kentucky Horse Park if you’re in phase 1C?

As we explained in the previous question, it’s already happening.

The previous question came from someone in phase 1C because she met the 60 and over age criteria and successfully booked an appointment. We have also heard from people in their 20s who successfully booked appointments.

Other phase 1C criteria include those considered to have Centers for Disease Control high risk conditions or are considered essential workers.

How will the government’s new plan to ship vaccines to local pharmacies affect Kentucky’s vaccination plan?

President Joe Biden’s administration is moving to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, freeing up more doses for states and beginning to distribute them to retail pharmacies next week.

Starting next week, 1 million doses will be distributed to some 6,500 pharmacies across the country. The administration is also boosting weekly allocation of vaccines sent directly to states and territories for the coming weeks.

Because the announcement is new, it’s unclear how that will impact the vaccination rollout in Kentucky. Shortly after the President’s announcement, Gov. Andy Beshear rescheduled today’s COVID-19 briefing for tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.