Advertisement

Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several Kentucky locations

Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.
Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.(WAFF)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.

The vaccinations at the locations are for state-designated priority groups, not for the general public. Right now, the state is working on phases 1A, 1B and 1C of the vaccine rollout plan:

The vaccinations at the locations are for state-designated priority groups, not for the general...
The vaccinations at the locations are for state-designated priority groups, not for the general public. Right now, the state is working on phases 1A, 1B and 1C of the vaccine rollout plan.(Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard)

In Kentucky, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many, and the following Walmart stores are among the participants. The start date is Wednesday for the following stores:

Store NumberAddressCity
143310 W 5th StBenton
33633151 Leitchfield RdOwensboro
6941195 Barrett BlvdHenderson
3331701 N Main StBeaver Dam
257901 US Highway 60 EMorganfield
2971725 West Everely BrCentral City
16752136 Campbellsville RdLebanon
10531015 New Moody LnLa Grange
497500 Taylorsville RdShelbyville
32947101 Cedar Springs BlvdLouisville
26541650 Edmonton RdTompkinsville
5071000 Bypass NLawrenceburg
2968200 Floyd DrCarrollton

We’re told Walmart and Sam’s Club are expected to launch online schedulers in the future, so eligible people can sign up directly from their website.

Until then, people wanting to schedule appointments, or see if they qualify, should check the state health department’s website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
(WKYT)
Two Lexington COVID-19 testing sites shut down after people get billed for tests
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at City Center
Another blast of cold air
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry pattern is locked in on Kentucky

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccine timeline, cost, residency requirement, registration
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington on Tuesday
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodford County on Feb. 3.
Two killed in Woodford County crash
The next system brings wind, rain and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another system is on the way