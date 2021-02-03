Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several Kentucky locations

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.

The vaccinations at the locations are for state-designated priority groups, not for the general public. Right now, the state is working on phases 1A, 1B and 1C of the vaccine rollout plan:

In Kentucky, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many, and the following Walmart stores are among the participants. The start date is Wednesday for the following stores:

Store Number Address City 143 310 W 5th St Benton 3363 3151 Leitchfield Rd Owensboro 694 1195 Barrett Blvd Henderson 333 1701 N Main St Beaver Dam 257 901 US Highway 60 E Morganfield 297 1725 West Everely Br Central City 1675 2136 Campbellsville Rd Lebanon 1053 1015 New Moody Ln La Grange 497 500 Taylorsville Rd Shelbyville 3294 7101 Cedar Springs Blvd Louisville 2654 1650 Edmonton Rd Tompkinsville 507 1000 Bypass N Lawrenceburg 2968 200 Floyd Dr Carrollton

We’re told Walmart and Sam’s Club are expected to launch online schedulers in the future, so eligible people can sign up directly from their website.

Until then, people wanting to schedule appointments, or see if they qualify, should check the state health department’s website.

