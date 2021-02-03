Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several Kentucky locations
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.
The vaccinations at the locations are for state-designated priority groups, not for the general public. Right now, the state is working on phases 1A, 1B and 1C of the vaccine rollout plan:
In Kentucky, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many, and the following Walmart stores are among the participants. The start date is Wednesday for the following stores:
|Store Number
|Address
|City
|143
|310 W 5th St
|Benton
|3363
|3151 Leitchfield Rd
|Owensboro
|694
|1195 Barrett Blvd
|Henderson
|333
|1701 N Main St
|Beaver Dam
|257
|901 US Highway 60 E
|Morganfield
|297
|1725 West Everely Br
|Central City
|1675
|2136 Campbellsville Rd
|Lebanon
|1053
|1015 New Moody Ln
|La Grange
|497
|500 Taylorsville Rd
|Shelbyville
|3294
|7101 Cedar Springs Blvd
|Louisville
|2654
|1650 Edmonton Rd
|Tompkinsville
|507
|1000 Bypass N
|Lawrenceburg
|2968
|200 Floyd Dr
|Carrollton
We’re told Walmart and Sam’s Club are expected to launch online schedulers in the future, so eligible people can sign up directly from their website.
Until then, people wanting to schedule appointments, or see if they qualify, should check the state health department’s website.
