3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin.
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.
Authorities say the man then fatally shot a resident of the home.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran away and was eventually found dead from a gunshot wound.
During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.