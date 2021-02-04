Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Strong Cold Front Blows Through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another active weather day as a strong cold front works into the bluegrass state. This will bring some big gusts of wind with it and also has some rain and snow for the area. Behind all this comes a pattern that’s loaded with winter weather potential, but the timing of individual systems continues to be the great unknown.

Gusty winds will be noted ahead of the front and may top 40mph at times this afternoon and evening. Temps crash behind the front with readings dropping into the low 20s for some Friday morning. Gusty winds could pop a single digit wind chill. That drop in temps may also result in a bit of an ice up, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling. The main rain shield may end as a stripe of light snow with some follow up flurries and snow showers into Friday morning, but this isn’t a big deal.

Another period of light snow may impact northern Kentucky Friday night.

From there, we focus on Super Bowl Sunday and the potential for a period of light snow. This may actually kick in as early as Saturday night. Right now, this looks to focus more on eastern and southeastern Kentucky.

Another system follows that by Tuesday with another one behind that late Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, this looks like a very wintry setup ahead of us.

