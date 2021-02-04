Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination rate among minority groups is significantly lower

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccines are reaching more people but Blacks and Hispanics are being vaccinated at significantly lower rates than whites.

A sobering reality considering the health disparities.

Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, but, according to new data, they’re less likely to be vaccinated against it.

Health advocates say minorities have been hesitant about getting the injections due to a long-standing history of racism in medicine. Advocates are also pointing to another contributing factor - they say Blacks and Hispanics have limited access to the vaccine.

“Some of them have to get transportation. They don’t know if they will be able to get scheduled,” said Rev. Donte Jackson, Consolidated Baptist Church. “Many of them are not technologically savvy and are having to register online as opposed to an on-site registration which is where many of them would benefit from.”

Rev. Jackson says there is also a lack of information. He and other Black faith leaders have tried to educate their congregations about the vaccine. Some leaders were even at the state Capitol Thursday morning getting their injections.

Hispanic community leaders have highlighted the language barriers. They say the lack of information materials in Spanish prevents many from getting vaccinated.

Community leaders tell us vaccination sites in underserved communities would help target the disparities. They also said health departments should put staffers in these communities to help spread awareness about the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankfort State Capitol
Judge grants Beshear partial restraining order in lawsuit over measures limiting governor’s powers
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodford County on Feb. 3.
Two killed in Woodford County crash
Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.
Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several Kentucky locations
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,592 new COVID-19 cases; 8.53% positivity rate

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Taking Tylenol before shot, canceling appointments
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on second dose having worse side effects
The bill is Senate Bill 120 and it aims to make legal a form of gaming that uses a slot-like...
Bill aiming to legalize historical horse racing in Kentucky heads to committee
168 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington on Wednesday
WATCH | 168 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington on Wednesday