COVID-19 vaccination rate among minority groups is significantly lower

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccines are reaching more people but Blacks and Hispanics are being vaccinated at significantly lower rates than whites.

A sobering reality considering the health disparities.

Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, but, according to new data, they’re less likely to be vaccinated against it.

Health advocates say minorities have been hesitant about getting the injections due to a long-standing history of racism in medicine. Advocates are also pointing to another contributing factor - they say Blacks and Hispanics have limited access to the vaccine.

“Some of them have to get transportation. They don’t know if they will be able to get scheduled,” said Rev. Donte Jackson, Consolidated Baptist Church. “Many of them are not technologically savvy and are having to register online as opposed to an on-site registration which is where many of them would benefit from.”

Rev. Jackson says there is also a lack of information. He and other Black faith leaders have tried to educate their congregations about the vaccine. Some leaders were even at the state Capitol Thursday morning getting their injections.

Hispanic community leaders have highlighted the language barriers. They say the lack of information materials in Spanish prevents many from getting vaccinated.

Community leaders tell us vaccination sites in underserved communities would help target the disparities. They also said health departments should put staffers in these communities to help spread awareness about the vaccine.

