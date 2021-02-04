Advertisement

Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA offers $500,000 for systems to feed astronauts on way to Mars

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is offering thousands of dollars to people who can come up with some healthy and sustainable food for space.

The space agency has started the Deep Space Food Challenge.

Participants will design nutritious food systems for missions to Mars and beyond.

People in the United States can compete for up to $500,000.

NASA says the food must meet the caloric and nutritional requirements for the astronauts.

This is the first phase of the competition.

Phase two could include a kitchen demonstration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankfort State Capitol
Judge grants Beshear partial restraining order in lawsuit over measures limiting governor’s powers
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodford County on Feb. 3.
Two killed in Woodford County crash
Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.
Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several Kentucky locations
Old mugshot of Gerald Calhoun.
Arrest made in Mercer County murder
Although House Bill 1 will not go into effect right now, some businesses say the legislation is...
Lexington business owners confused over new bill passed in legislature

Latest News

Biden sits down with Senate Democrats as they chart a path for multiple administration...
Stuck in DC, Biden team pitches rest of US on big virus aid, stimulus checks
Rudy Giuliani is named in a massive libel lawsuit. Smartmatic is suing him, Fox News and others...
Voting company Smartmatic sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims
Biden sits down with Senate Democrats as they chart a path for multiple administration...
Biden White House eyes Capitol Hill balancing act
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
LIVE: Greene regrets ‘words of the past,’ without specific apology
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
LIVE: Biden speech to signal to world more diplomatic engagement