Family holds vigil for murder victim in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after his murder, family and friends are remembering 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine.

He was shot and killed Sunday while shooting a music video outside the Marriott Hotel at City Center.

Those who loved him gathered Wednesday to honor him. They say they’re still struggling with his sudden death, but say the love they’re receiving is helping.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jacouri Burns in connection with the shooting.

Oxendine leaves behind three sons.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.