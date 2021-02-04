Gamine DQ’d from Kentucky Oaks, trainer Bob Baffert fined

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gamine has been disqualified from a third-place finish in last year’s Kentucky Oaks and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has been fined $1,500 after a post-race test showed the filly had an anti-inflammatory in her system. Kentucky stewards issued their ruling Jan. 30 and it was posted on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s website this week. The stewards ordered Gamine’s prize money of $120,000 from the Sept. 4 race at Churchill Downs to be forfeited. Baffert is currently appealing two disqualifications, including one involving Gamine, and his own 15-day suspension in Arkansas from last year.