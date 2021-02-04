Advertisement

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.((AP Photo/Alex Brandon))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankfort State Capitol
Judge grants Beshear partial restraining order in lawsuit over measures limiting governor’s powers
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodford County on Feb. 3.
Two killed in Woodford County crash
Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.
Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several Kentucky locations
Old mugshot of Gerald Calhoun.
Arrest made in Mercer County murder
Although House Bill 1 will not go into effect right now, some businesses say the legislation is...
Lexington business owners confused over new bill passed in legislature

Latest News

Biden sits down with Senate Democrats as they chart a path for multiple administration...
Stuck in DC, Biden team pitches rest of US on big virus aid, stimulus checks
Rudy Giuliani is named in a massive libel lawsuit. Smartmatic is suing him, Fox News and others...
Voting company Smartmatic sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims
Biden sits down with Senate Democrats as they chart a path for multiple administration...
Biden White House eyes Capitol Hill balancing act
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
LIVE: Greene regrets ‘words of the past,’ without specific apology
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
LIVE: Biden speech to signal to world more diplomatic engagement