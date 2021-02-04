How do Kentucky’s COVID-19 guidelines compare with CDC guidelines?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During a taping of Kentucky Newsmakers, Governor Andy Beshear echoed Judge Phillip Shephard in saying House Bill 1 could cause a lot of confusion when it comes to the rules businesses would follow during a pandemic.

“Just yesterday there were 174 CDC guidance documents online. And I was reading the other day that even a business that doesn’t agree with some of the things that I’ve had to do has no idea what they would do under those guidelines,” Gov. Beshear said.

Judge Shephard put a temporary restraining order on portions of the bill that would have allowed businesses, schools, and other agencies to open, using either the state or CDC guidelines, whichever was the least restrictive.

The biggest difference between their rules is enforcement. The CDC refers to their guidelines as considerations, while Kentucky’s are mandates.

The CDC says their rules are meant to supplement—not replace—any state or local regulations with which businesses must comply.

The CDC guidelines for restaurants and bars include six feet of distance between parties. The state’s guidelines are more restrictive, limiting capacity to no more than 50 percent while also requiring spacing.

The CDC recommends masks for employees and customers, while the state mandates them at all times unless a person is eating or drinking.

The state also requires bars and restaurants stop serving by 11 p.m., and close their doors at midnight, something that is not required by federal guidelines.

Both agencies encourage takeout and delivery options as a means to limit close contact. They also recommend frequent disinfecting of surface areas.

In his order Judge Shephard said under House Bill 1, it’s possible hundreds or even thousands of operating plans could be adopted, with no real oversite.

He said he will make a final ruling after a hearing, which has been set for the morning of Feb. 18.

Senate President Robert Stivers said they’ll look into the order. But, he says it is clear the majority of the actions taken by the General Assembly were within the law.

