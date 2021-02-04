Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain fills the skies today

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front arrives and brings rain to Kentucky.

This next system has some milder air out in front of it. This is what gives us a better shot of rain rather than snow. You can expect it to be a very soggy day. Temperatures should push above normal for us this afternoon and even later tonight.

On the other side of this front, we will find a brief changeover to some snow. I don’t think that it is anything significant. If anything sticks, it will be on cars or a little in the grass. Other than that, it doesn’t do much for us.

I know that we have been talking about these frigid temperatures for a while—some of the data we have been tracking looks a little better. The coldest air looks like it might stay out of Kentucky. That is some good news. At the same time, it could put us in the right primary zone of a formation for a stormy pattern.

Anyway, let’s get prepared for some pretty cold temperatures.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

