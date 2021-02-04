Kentucky drops to No. 18 Missouri 75-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WKYT) - After a pause in the program due to COVID-19 issues, the Cats took their second loss in a row, this time to the No. 18 Missouri Tigers.

While Mizzou improves to 12-4 (5-3 SEC), the Wildcats now fall to 5-11 (4-5 SEC).

By halftime, the Tigers hung a 40-27 lead over the Cats on 64% shooting from the three, compared to Kentucky’s 30%. Keion Brooks led Kentucky in the first half with eight points on 3-for-6 shooting.

Down 13 after the first half, Kentucky managed to start the second on an 8-0 run. They would eventually crawl back to within three with just under five minutes left on a Davion Mintz fastbreak slam. However, the Cats couldn’t cling on to any momentum and scored just five points in the last 4:53.

Missouri scored 19 points off of 17 UK turnovers, while the Cats had just seven points off turnovers.

Mintz, a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer guard, led Kentucky on the game with 18 points. Freshman Isaiah Jackson grabbed 10 boards.

The Cats host No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.