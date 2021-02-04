Advertisement

Kentucky drops to No. 18 Missouri 75-70

Keion Brooks dunk vs. Florida
Keion Brooks dunk vs. Florida(Photo: UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WKYT) - After a pause in the program due to COVID-19 issues, the Cats took their second loss in a row, this time to the No. 18 Missouri Tigers.

While Mizzou improves to 12-4 (5-3 SEC), the Wildcats now fall to 5-11 (4-5 SEC).

By halftime, the Tigers hung a 40-27 lead over the Cats on 64% shooting from the three, compared to Kentucky’s 30%. Keion Brooks led Kentucky in the first half with eight points on 3-for-6 shooting.

Down 13 after the first half, Kentucky managed to start the second on an 8-0 run. They would eventually crawl back to within three with just under five minutes left on a Davion Mintz fastbreak slam. However, the Cats couldn’t cling on to any momentum and scored just five points in the last 4:53.

Missouri scored 19 points off of 17 UK turnovers, while the Cats had just seven points off turnovers.

Mintz, a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer guard, led Kentucky on the game with 18 points. Freshman Isaiah Jackson grabbed 10 boards.

The Cats host No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
(WKYT)
Two Lexington COVID-19 testing sites shut down after people get billed for tests
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at City Center
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodford County on Feb. 3.
Two killed in Woodford County crash

Latest News

People 70 and older can call the Lexington Senior Center for help signing up for a vaccine...
Lexington Senior Center helping people 70 and older sign up for vaccine appointments
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Director of UK's MLK Center Ja'Mahl McDaniel
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Director of UK's MLK Center Ja'Mahl McDaniel
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Russell Springs Pharmacy Owner Sherie Helm
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Russell Springs Pharmacy Owner Sherie Helm
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Dept.