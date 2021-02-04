KSP Angel Initiative resumes treatment care after stopping earlier in the pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Wednesday that the KSP Angel Initiative, which closed its doors in April due to COVID-19, is now reopening.

The KSP Angel Initiative is a program dedicated to helping people with drug addiction and is available at 16 different KSP locations.

“The Angel Initiative’s mission is to help addicts when they need it the most and fortunately, we can once again welcome those seeking help to our posts,” said KSP Angel Initiative Program Administrator, Danielle Perkins.

The program allows KSP to partner with the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) to provide drug treatment to Kentuckians.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble believes this partnership represents ‘Team Kentucky’. “There is no doubt that the nationwide opioid crisis is hitting Kentucky at an alarming rate,” said Secretary Noble. “When two agencies pool their resources together, we are better able, as one team, to help Kentuckians battling addiction. Every life saved from substance abuse and opioid death is a life worth fighting for.”

Kentuckians that agree to treatment with the Angel Initiative will not be arrested or charged with any violations. Any participation in the program must be done voluntarily.

“Having the strength to ask for help is the first step to healing. We are not here to arrest or belittle anyone, we are here to serve,” added Perkins.

In 2019, drug addiction killed 1,316 Kentuckians. 759 of the 1,316 cases were due specifically to Fentanyl.

“My administration shares the concerns of many regarding the challenges presented by the war against the novel coronavirus and understand that the pandemic has played a role in increasing the risk for substance use and overdose deaths,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “In 2016, KSP launched the Angel Initiative, through funding from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP). This program is one the many treatment and resources available in Kentucky. Anyone suffering from a substance use disorder can visit a KSP post and be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. It’s important to realize that we all possess the power to help save lives.”

New guidelines have been made in order to reopen safely. Gloves and masks must now be worn, and temperatures will be taken. Participants must also enter the building alone and take a COVID-19 questionnaire.

If you are interested in the Angel Initiative and would like to know more,

