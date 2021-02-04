Lexington Humane Society offering to put some excrement on your ex’s name

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Talk about a way to get back at an ex on Valentine’s Day.

A $10 donation to the Lexington Humane Society will put your ex in the dumps, literally. The Humane Society will write their name on one of the many litter boxes.

“If anyone is interested in seeing the name in the litter box that they paid for, we are more than happy to send you a photo,” said Ashley Hammond, Lexington Humane Society. “All you would need to do is direct message us and we will send you a photo of the name in the litter box.”

You can donate now until February 12.

Just head over to the Lexington Humane Society’s Facebook page for more information.

